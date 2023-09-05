'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Learns Her Ex Lennie Is Dating Someone New in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore may have moved on from ex Lennie Alehat after their kiss in St. Lucia, but she's still shocked to learn that his romantic life has some serious new developments. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new season premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Lennie breaks the news that he's dating someone to Whitney after she thanks him for all the support he's given her following the death of her mom, Barbara "Babs" Thore.

"You've been really, really wonderful and I'm really thankful," a tearful Whitney tells Lennie. "It means a lot to me." Lennie assures Whitney he will "always" have her back no matter what happens, and it's a gesture that truly means a lot to the grieving TLC star. "It's been really wonderful having Lennie around to, you know, help me over these last couple months," she shares in a confessional. "Obviously this is a territory that I've never navigated so I'm really grateful to him for that."

Wiping away her tears, Whitney notes that she owes Lennie "a lot of money" for the work he's been doing for her, despite him feeling "awkward" about her paying him. "I just think it's a weird situation for me to be in, like, with my ex being kind of like my boss," he tells Whitney. "And because of the fact that we kissed in St. Lucia." Looking back on that moment in St. Lucia, Whitney tells the cameras that she "very quickly came back to [her] senses" after their romantic moment. "I think once we left the tropical paradise, the vibe just was not there anymore and I think that's for the best," she admits.

Confessing to Lennie that she does understand how their past romantic history might make him feel a little odd about their current financial arrangement, she jokes, "When's the last time you got laid?" Lennie responds casually, "Like, what time is it?" shocking Whitney completely. "Shut up, you did not," she replies, as Lennie confirms that he's been "seeing someone" for about the past two months.

Whitney is stunned to realize that during all the time she's spent with Lennie lately, he never revealed the fact that he was dating someone. "So you've been with me every day for the last two months and you've just failed to mention every single day that you've been dating someone for the last two months," she says, dumbfounded. Learn more about Lennie's new romantic chapter in life during the Tuesday, Sept. 5 season premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, airing at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.