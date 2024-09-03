'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Strips Down for Sexy Photoshoot in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is stripping down to find love! As the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star doubles down on her search for a partner in her fourth decade of life, she follows through with a promise to herself to get new photos taken for her dating profile, and things are getting steamy in this PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of the TLC show.

Getting all dressed up for a glamorous photoshoot directed by friend Jessica Powell, Whitney confesses, "I'm not going to lie, I was feeling pretty insecure before we started, but now I feel better, so I am excited to play around with a couple other ideas."

(Photo: TLC)

With some tamer shots out of the way, Jessica asks Whitney, "Are we considering doing anything like a little sexy maybe?" Whitney questions her friend's use of the word "sexy," asking if she means like a "sensible" shoulder-baring photo, but Jessica reveals she means more "like a boudoir shoot" or possibly "fully nude."

Whitney is shocked at the suggestion, telling the camera, "I'm not a modest person. But that was not what I thought I was going to be doing for this photoshoot." She jokes, "I've never seen this side of Jessica before. She's like, 'Take it off!'"

(Photo: TLC)

Encouraging Whitney through some more suggestive poses, Jessica cheers, "This is for your future mans, OK." She adds in a confessional, "Oh my God. As much as Whitney is not a shy person, even the most confident person needs a little nudge every once in a while to really go for what they want. I know Whitney wanted this photoshoot to represent who she is, and what better way to show someone who you are than to show them all of you?"

Now that Whitney is feeling herself a bit more, Jessica suggests she pull down the top of her dress completely and hold her chest demurely with her hands. Whitney complies, but jokes, "Now these are heavy, so..."

Don't miss the conclusion of Whitney's photoshoot when My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC!