'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Visits a Fertility Clinic in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is taking her reproductive health into her own hands. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the TLC star gets checked out at a fertility clinic after noticing some changes to her health.

Getting all set up in the exam room with friend Jessica Powell by her side, the two joke that they feel like they're trying to have a baby together as Dr. Yalcinkaya enters. "I understand you have some questions and you want to get checked again?" he asks Whitney, who responds that she wanted to "just see what was going on in my uterus" as the last two years have seen some major changes in her reproductive health.

Whitney reveals that she's suddenly been having regular periods, despite not taking any new medications. When Yalcinkaya asks if Whitney has gained or lost any weight, she answers, "I have lost, but it started before I even really lost this last amount of weight. I lost about 50 lbs. in the last year ... and I've lost 100 from my highest weight."



Yalcinkaya reasons, "Patients with PCOS, as their ovaries lose some of the eggs, unfortunately, some of the hormone changes occur in such a way that the vicious cycle that kept them from ovulating and having their periods is broken and they start having ovulatory cycles." He continues, "Some of it could be the age, but some of it could also be the weight loss."

(Photo: Whitney Way Thore visits a fertility clinic on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' - TLC)

As Whitney prepares to celebrate her 40th birthday, she tells the doctor she's also curious about her "general fertility," adding, "I'm not trying to get pregnant, but I kind of want to know, do I need to worry about getting pregnant like on accident or can I just..." Yalcinkaya reminds her that there is "always that possibility" of getting pregnant, as Whitney acknowledges she's simply being "ridiculous."

As the doctor sets up for the pelvic exam, Whitney wonders, "Getting my period now and stuff, I'm just curious what all is going on." The sneak peek clip comes to an end as Yalcinkaya begins to share an update with Whitney, telling her, "At this point..."

See the conclusion of Whitney's fertility clinic visit when My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.