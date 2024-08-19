'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Way Thore Reveals Her Dad's Hurtful Comment About Her Weight in an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Whitney Way Thore is taking an emotional look at the impact her weight has had on her love life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Whitney's best friend Tal sits her down for a candid conversation about dating that brings up old wounds from Whitney's own family.

"I really didn't want to say this in front of everybody else because I honestly don't know how you'll react," Tal begins, telling Whitney, "The one thing that you were always saying that holds you back romantically is your size." He continues, "When I met you, you were thin and you had no problems attracting men."

Whitney agrees, prompting Tal's ultimate suggestion: "If there is something that you could change about yourself to make things easier for you, would you consider losing weight again?" he asks. "You've done it in the past. You had men falling all over you. You would light up a room and everybody was attracted to you. They still are, but size holds you back."

Tal tells the cameras in a confessional, "Whitney can't get in front of a man because she's so easily discounted. I mean, she is just dismissed so quickly. I have watched it happen over and over again." He adds, "If there was something about me that I could change that would help me reach my goals, I would probably do it."

When Tal tells Whitney he knows she has "legitimate challenges" with losing weight, Whitney starts to get emotional as she tells her friend he sounds like her dad, Glenn Thore.

"He gave me a talk years and years ago," she recalls. "He said, 'Well, you know, when I met your mother, if she had been your size, I would have never looked at her twice.'" She continues in a tearful confessional, "It killed me because I'm like, my mother's looks were the last thing that my dad valued about my mother, but he would have never known any of that if she just weren't thin."

Whitney adds, "I don't want to have to feel like I've got to prove to my dad that a man can want me. But I truly don't think that my dad thinks it's possible, and that sucks."

