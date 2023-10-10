'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Glenn Meets Daughter Angie for the First Time in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Glenn Thore is coming face-to-face with daughter Angie for the first time, and he's feeling the "good vibes" all around. Glenn and his adult children Whitney Way Thore and Hunter Thore meet their long-lost relative in person for the first time in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and the moment couldn't be more heartwarming.

Glenn previously opened up on this season of the TLC show about how he had fathered a child prior to meeting his late wife, Barbara "Babs" Thore, and that the baby had been placed for adoption. Thanks to a DNA test, however, Glenn's oldest daughter Angie was able to find him, and their first in-person meeting begins with a hug that's been years in the making.

"Oh my God," Angie says as she hugs her biological father. "This is crazy." Glenn tells Angie he's "so excited" to meet her and her family, which is made even clearer when Angie sees his T-shirt, reading, "Daddy. Granddaddy. Great-Granddaddy. Just Keep Getting Better." Glenn reveals the shirt was "Whitney's doing," and Angie clearly loves the sweet gesture.

Getting to meet Angie is a wild experience for Whitney and Hunter as well. "You look so much like him. Oh my goodness. This is crazy," Whitney observes. "Just look at – y'all are twins. Look at [them] next to each other. You are twins!" Angie sees the resemblance too, and it's an emotional moment for everyone involved. "Meeting Glenn, I see me in him," she tells the camera tearfully. "I'm not a big crier – those tears are of joy. That's what that is. I honestly never thought this moment would ever happen. I'm so glad that it did though."

With the initial meeting out of the way, Angie takes Glenn into her home, where he's introduced to her husband, Shanon, her sons Cody and Ryne and her granddaughter Maddie. It's a meeting of all the generations Glenn never knew existed, and it's a special moment for the whole family. "Angie has been very warm and it's been wonderful being able to meet her and her family," he tells the camera. "I feel a lot of good vibes. I feel a lot of love and this first meeting is off to a wonderful start." My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.