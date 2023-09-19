'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Glenn Catches up With His Long-Lost Daughter in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Glenn Thore is connecting with his long-lost daughter Angie for the first time in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of My Big Fat Fabulous Life's all-new episode, airing Tuesday on TLC. Whitney Way Thore's dad recently revealed that he had fathered a child prior to meeting his late wife, Barbara "Babs" Thore, but with the baby placed for adoption, he never had a relationship with her – until now.

Calling his eldest daughter on the phone, Glenn and his two younger children, Whitney and her brother Hunter, are eager to hear more about Angie's life before she was able to locate him using a DNA testing kit. "Hey Glenn, how are you?" Angie asks a visibly nervous Glenn. "I was excited that we got connected with the DNA test that said that you were my daughter," he answers. "And I've always thought about you and hoped that you had a good life and that you were okay and you were taken care of. And that was the first hurdle for me, is that I wouldn't intrude on your life if you didn't want that to happen."

Angie responds that she had always known she was adopted and had always been thankful to her biological parents for allowing her to have the wonderful childhood she did with her adoptive parents. "I remember growing up and people would say, 'Oh, you look like your dad,' and I'd be like, 'No, I don't. I'm adopted,' because I was proud of that. That was something that was always taught to me as being special. I was special," she tells him. "I've had a great childhood, but I've always wanted to meet my biological parents because I wanted you to know that I did have a good life and I am doing good. And that I thank you for that."

(Photo: TLC)

Now that she's all grown up, Angie does want to get to know her biological family, as do her own parents. It's a relief for Glenn to hear he had made the right decision all those years ago. "Hearing Angie's voice for the first time is surreal. She sounds like she's a very nice person," he tells the camera. "I'm relieved that her and her family are excited about meeting us because we're excited about meeting them. So that puts a lot of my fears to rest."

Angie is also excited to introduce Glenn to his three grandchildren and great-granddaughter, all of whom Whitney has placed on a large family tree on the wall. "So everybody can understand who's who," Angie acknowledges. With the two families now connected, Glenn asks if he would be able to call Angie about every week "because we got a lot of catching up to do here." Angie says that idea "sounds wonderful" before the reunited family members end their call. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.