‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Lacey Gets Into a Shouting Match With Her Boyfriend’s Sister in an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tensions are high between Lacey and her boyfriend’s sister Sharon in Wednesday’s all-new episode of My 600-lb Life as they make the trip to Dr. Nowzaradan’s practice for Lacey to undergo weight loss surgery. A combination of car trouble, physical pain and exhaustion has everyone at their snapping point just two days out from Lacey’s procedure in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show, and Sharon’s complaint about a shorted order of chili pushes everyone over the edge.

“I’m really, really missing chili with a lot of onions,” Lacey forlornly notes as Sharon complains. “I’ve loved chili since I was little.” Sharon, doubting Lacey’s commitment to the weight loss surgery, snaps back, “Yeah, but what are you gonna tell this doctor man? What if this doctor says, ‘You know what, I’m not f—ing around, you’re f—ing not taking this s- serious’ What happens after that? Have you ever thought about that s—?”

Lacey answers that she “already talked about it” with the doctor, but her short answer isn’t what Sharon was looking for. “What the f— is wrong with you?” she asks, laying into Lacey that she can be “so ugly,” not with her looks, but with her personality. “It’s just ugly sometimes. I don’t get you,” she continues. Lacey replies simply, “No comment,” asking for a minute to herself, but Sharon isn’t having it.

“Man, grow the f— up. You 36 years old and you f—ing just crazy,” she shouts back, which Lacey then matches: “Sharon, can you grow up and stop picking on me? Stop picking on me all the time!” she says, to which Sharon responds, “I am f—ing very grown. I ain’t picking on you, you’re picking on me.”

The two go back and forth before Sharon accuses Lacey of not answering her “real questions” when her brother is going to be dedicating his time to helping her recover. “I am so tired, Sharon,” Lacey responds. Sharon raises her voice, “You’re tired?! All you do is sit there! I’ve been doing all the work! You ain’t done s– besides eat and cry, eat and cry, eat and cry!” Threatening to drop her off and go back home “and not give two f—s,” Sharon pulls out of the drive-thru as she warns Lacey not to cry. “I’m not gonna f-king deal with you much longer!” she ends. My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.