TLC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for Hit Shows Like 'Sister Wives,' 'My 600-lb Life,' and More

Viewers' favorite series are returning to TLC this fall! With September officially here, the network has unveiled the premiere dates for its fall TV 2021 schedule. Promising to "deliver more fan-favorite personalities to entertain and charm," TLC's fall 2021 lineup includes new season premieres of popular series like Sister Wives, 7 Little Jonhstons, and My 600-LB Life. TLC's fall premieres will kick off on Monday, Oct. 11 when a new season of The Family Chantel premieres. Giving viewers the chance to "cozy up with The Family Chantel", the new season will find Pedro, Chantel and their families balancing new relationships, new looks, and new drama. The premieres will continue into November, when My 600-lb Life drops a new season. Originally premiering on TLC back in 2012, the series showcases powerful stories as morbidly obese people attempt to save their own lives. This fall, TLC viewers will also get the chance to catch up with the Brown family when a new season of Sister Wives, which will follow the family amid their move to Flagstaff, Arizona, in late November. Other shows set to debut new seasons include 1000-lb Sisters and I Am Jazz. You can see all of TLC's fall premiere dates, and get all-new details about the upcoming seasons, below. Fans can catch up on past episodes of the series on discovery+, Discovery's recently-launched streaming service that includes original exclusive content and continues to add new programming each month. For a full look at what's coming to streaming platform's in September 2021, click here.

'The Family Chantel' - Monday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET "Last season's disastrous trip to the Philippines has pushed Chantel's older brother Royal and his wife away from the family, while all the rest of Thomas and Karen's children have major life developments of their own. Chantel's youngest brother River reveals to the family that he has his first-ever serious girlfriend, and against the family's wishes, Winter is back with her boyfriend Jah and thinking about marriage. Meanwhile, on Pedro's side of the family, he prepares to visit the Dominican Republic and decides it is time to find out the truth about his father. Chantel, Winter and Karen determine to join him and support, or potentially complicate, his journey for the truth. Over on the island, Pedro's sister Nicole decides to update her look in a couple of major ways. Her long-distance beau Alejandro is firmly against it, creating a major rift between them that is made worse when Nicole discovers a secret Alejandro has kept from her. For these two fiery extended families, there continues to be a wealth of drama and emotion, and never a dull moment." prevnext

'My 600-lb Life' - Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET "My 600-lb Life follows the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan." prevnext

'1000-lb Sisters' - Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET "With her weight spiraling, Tammy makes the game-changing decision to check herself into rehab for food addiction, but her stay there may be short-lived as she considers the best way to reach her goals. She also appears to be talking to a new love interest, which is cause for concern for her family, as relationships have hindered Tammy's progress in the past. Amy is dealing with her own stress, and while her dreams came true when she became a mom to son Gage, balancing the demands of motherhood with her own weight-loss goals may prove to be impossible. Meanwhile, the sisters' brother Chris had reached the goal Dr. Smith set for him to be eligible for bariatric surgery but after a setback following a procedure to remove a boil from his leg, he fears he has blown his chances for life-saving surgery. Facing another check-up with their doctor, Tammy and Chris must both face the music and see whether their progress qualifies them for weight-loss surgery." prevnext

'7 Little Johnstons' - Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET "Trent and Amber continue to work on pushing their older children out of the nest. With Liz successfully moved out, Anna is eager to follow suit, but everyone wonders when Jonah will finally fly the coop. Even with some of the kids out of the house, the family still finds ways to spend time together. Since COVID led to the cancellation of the annual Little People conference, the Johnstons gather a group of little people for a vacation in Florida. The whole family attends, including Liz's boyfriend, Brice, who fits right in, even though he is average size. Having recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, the family is curious if Brice will soon become an official member of the Johnston family. Back home, the family celebrates Alex and Emma's 16th birthday with a backyard luau. As the kids are getting older, life seems to be getting less chaotic for Trent and Amber, which is their cue to liven things up. Both parents switch things up in their professional lives, and they also consider adding a new member to the Johnston home-although it's not what viewers might expect!" prevnext

'Sister Wives' - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET "Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them. When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears. A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn. Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well. As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays. Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules. Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future." prevnext