Multiple Seasons of 'The Challenge' Are Leaving Netflix

The Netflix reality TV library is undergoing some big changes in December that will likely upset fans of one popular MTV series. As the streamer prepares to unleash a roster of new titles to its content catalog next month, Netflix revealed Tuesday that two seasons of The Challenge, Season 12 and 25, are set to depart in December, delivering a massive blow to the streaming lineup.

Premiering in May 2006 and concluding in September 2006, Season 12, Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Fresh Meat, was a game changer for the popular MTV reality show. It marked the first season to include previously unknown contestants as part of the cast, with Darrell Taylor and Aviv Melmed Bruno being crowned winners. Season 25, The Challenge: Free Agents, meanwhile, premiered in April 2014 and concluded in June 2014 with Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Laurel Stucky winning the season. Both seasons are set to exit Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Following their exits, the popular reality series will cease to exist on Netflix, the streamer currently only home to those two seasons. Fans of the competition series can stream Seasons 32, 33, and 34 on Hulu. Meanwhile, the spinoff series The Challenge: All Stars, which features stars from the Real World and Road Rules competing, is available to stream on Paramount+.

The Challenge Seasons 12 and 25 are not the only blow being delivered to the Netflix reality TV library. Also set to depart on Dec. 14 are Seasons 3 and 4 of fellow MTV series Teen Mom 2, with no other Teen Mom titles available on the platform. Seasons 3 and 4 of Black Ink Crew New York will also depart that day. At the end of the month on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Instant Hotel Season 1 will get the axe.

While The Challenge Seasons 12 and 25, and other licensed reality titles, may be leaving, Netflix's original reality TV lineup will be growing in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle will premiere, with new episodes dropping weekly. It will be followed by the Season 4 premiere of Dream Home Makeover on Friday, Dec. 9. Then on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Season 5 of fan-favorite competition series/social media experiment The Circle will debut, with new episodes dropping weekly. You can check out the complete list of all of the Netflix originals arriving next month by clicking here.