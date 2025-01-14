MTV ‘Ridiculousness’ Star Mourns Death of Father: Chanel West Coast Pays Tribute to ‘Man of Many Talents’

MTV personality Chanel West Coast is mourning the loss of her father, Jamie Dudley. After revealing in November that her father was diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous tumor, the Ridiculousness alum, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, shared the devastating news on Dec. 16 that her father had died.

“RIP Dad. Professor, Daddy, DJ, Sign Man, as I would call you lol,” she wrote alongside a carousel of images of herself and her father throughout the years. “A man of many talents and where I get my creativity from. I will cherish all of the amazing memories we had together so much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chanel, who grew up in Los Angeles while her father lived in New York, went on to note that “being 3000 miles away” from her father “was hard… I never had you around for some of the hardest most important moments of my life but every chance I got to visit you was a jam packed full of adventures trip.” Reflecting on the many adventures they had together, including trips to the top of the Statue of Liberty and accompanying her father to work while he was a DJ, Chanel said she has o many great memories with you and I’m so happy you always took pictures of everything because I have so much to look back at and remember you by.”

“You were a great Dad & taught me a lot. You taught me to love God and stay true to my morals. You taught me how to draw and ride a bike. You taught me how to believe in myself,” she continued. “With the little time we had together you made the most of it always.”

Although the MTV star admitted that she felt “so guilty and upset with myself that I didn’t talk to you more this past 2 years,” she said she was “SO happy” her father got to meet her daughter, Bowie Breeze, and “spend a little quality time with her.” She said that while her father is gone, she “can’t wait to tell her all about you one day.”

Chanel ended her post by reminding her followers that “no job, hobby or event is more important than your family. Hug your moms and dads. Love them hard while they’re here. Dad, I know you’re watching over me now. I know you are at peace and my guardian angel. You telling me how proud you are of me a few weeks ago meant the world to me.”

Chanel first revealed on Nov. 8 that her father was facing a health crisis. Asking her fans to keep her father in their thoughts and prayers, she revealed that Dudley had “an inoperable tumor that is so big it cannot be treated with chemo.” At the time, she said they were “looking for a miracle.”

In the weeks since her father’s passing, Chanel has continued to pay tribute to him, writing in a Jan. 7 post that she was “missing him so much.” Chanel added that she was hoping to come to terms with her grief in the new year and felt “more inspired than ever to make my dreams come true and make you proud. I love you so much Dad. You were so creative, talented, funny, spiritually enlightened, loving, and just an all around joyous person.”