MTV Reality Show Host Facing Felony Charges After Bar Fight

Jason “Mayhem” Miller, an ex-MMA fighter and former MTV reality television host, is facing a potentially years-long jail sentence following his alleged involvement in a bar fight. TMZ Sports reports the former Bully Beatdown host has been charged with felony assault and felony battery after he allegedly broke another man’s ribs. If convicted, Miller could face years in jail.

The felony charges stem from an incident at a San Fernando Valley, California bar in early September. According to an initial report from TMZ Sports, authorities were called to the bar on a report of a fight. When authorities arrived at the scene, the altercation was over, and while those involved in the incident initially declined to press charges and Miller wasn’t arrested, authorities later took an incident report for felony battery after the man Miller is accused of hitting went to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with several cracked ribs. It was initially unclear if charges would be pressed against Miller, though officials decided earlier this week to charge Miller with felony assault and felony battery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This marks the latest legal trouble for Miller, who has been arrested more than a dozen times over the last decade. Just days after the bar fight, and before the decision was made to press charges against Miller, the MMA fighter was arrested for felony domestic violence after authorities received an emergency call from a screaming woman. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the woman with visible marks on her face and neck. Police then attempted to arrest Miller inside the house, though he was uncooperative. LAPD tased Miller after a struggle ensued, and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out by doctors before being booked for felony domestic violence.

Prior to the September incidents, Miller in May of this year was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years of probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft. He later apologized to his supporters, saying in a video that he went to rehab several years ago and was rebuilding his life, but then “made some bad choices, for which I take full responsibility.” In 2019, he took a plea deal in a felony vandalism case and was sentenced to one year in jail, ESPN reports. He was released in September of that year.

Miller is a former coach on The Ultimate Fighter and UFC competitor. He last fought in 2016 under the Venator FC banner in Italy. He hosted the MTV series Bully Beatdown for three seasons, with each episode of the show featuring Miller challenging bullies to fight against a professional mixed martial artist for a $10K prize. He also starred in Kevin James’ film Here Comes the Boom.