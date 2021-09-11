MTV Reality Host Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Jason “Mayhem” Miller, an ex-MMA fighter and former MTV reality television host, is in a lot of trouble. TMZ Sports reports that Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence in LA after a woman says he got physical with her. The 40-year-old was taken to jail and given a high bail set at an astonishing $1.385 million. Miller remains in custody.

Law enforcement sources tell the media outlet that cops in the San Fernando Valley responded to an emergency call before 3 a.m. PT on the morning of Friday, Sept. 10. A woman was screaming on the phone for help.

Police raced to the scene code and discovered the woman with visible marks on her face and neck. Police tried to arrest Miller inside of the home, but he was uncooperative. LAPD tased Miller after a struggle ensued.

Miller was taken to the hospital to be checked out by doctors before being booked for felony domestic violence. Miller has a history of violence. His rap sheet is quite lengthy. In 2011, he was arrested for allegedly putting his sister in a headlock and refusing to release her from it. Law enforcement tells TMZ, Miller and the sister were at a house party in North Carolina. She managed to escape the headlock and called the local authorities and had Miller arrested for simple assault and false imprisonment. He placed bail hours later.

In 2012, Miller was arrested for allegedly entering a church and spraying a fire extinguisher. He then undressed and got naked. Three years later in 2015, Miller was booked up for allegedly trying to use a ceramic tile as a weapon against cops. At that time, he was tased and arrested.

Miller hosted the MTV series Bully Beatdown for three seasons. In each episode, Miller challenged bullies to fight against a professional mixed martial artist for a $10K prize. He hasn’t fought professionally since 2016.