Jason 'Mayhem' Miller, UFC Alum and MTV Star, Recently Arrested on Felony Charges

Jason "Mayhem" Miller, a former UFC fighter and host of MTV's Bully Beatdown, has not fought since a submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin in 2016. He has, however, dealt with numerous legal issues. The trend continued in late August when Miller was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

According to court records, authorities charged Miller with felony counts for first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and grand theft auto while on probation in a separate domestic violence case. Miller pleaded not guilty following the Aug. 21 arrest. He was held in Newport Beach, California without bail pending a hearing at the Harbor Justice Center. Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies said that Miller knew his alleged victim but did not identify the individual.

Miller previously pleaded guilty July 18, 2019, to felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of a protective stay-away order. He smashed a large marble table at his girlfriend's house, punched holes and removed doors from the home and derailed the garage door. He was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation.

Court records also show that Miller pleaded guilty in September 2017 to beating the same girlfriend. He was sentenced to 124 days in jail and released with credit for time served. Shortly after the allegations surfaced, he lost his job as an analyst for FOX Sports.

Other legal issues include a 2014 incident in which Miller engaged in a five-hour standoff with SWAT officers. The officers arrived to serve a warrant for "alleged stalking at home" but he locked himself in his home and refused to leave. Throughout the standoff, Miller provided updates on his Twitter account.

The former UFC fighter continued to face legal issues with a DUI arrest in 2016 and two arrests for allegedly assaulting police officers. However, he later apologized for the various incidents. He issued a long statement on his Facebook page and addressed his post-fight career issues.

"It goes without saying that I was acting like a madman for a good stretch of my post fight life, and I can’t make excuses for my behavior," Miller wrote on his Facebook page, per MMAFighting. "I can, however, explain that I wasn’t in the right state of mind for a very long time, as evidenced by my constant war with law enforcement, destruction of public property, domestic disturbances and evading, but eventually I was caught, and forced to take a long, long look in the mirror. I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone that I negatively affected during the dark times, including friends, family, law enforcement and the kalt, whom I have abandoned for far too long. I’m sorry."