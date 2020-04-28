Ms. Minnie's Boyfriend Slickbeatz Mourns 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

The Little Women: Atlanta family continues to mourn the loss of Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross, who died on Monday due to injuries she sustained from a hit-and-run incident the night prior. Shortly after her tragic passing, her boyfriend, Slickbeatz, has posted a tribute to the late reality star on his Instagram. In his message, he expressed nothing but love for Ross, writing that she'll forever be in his heart.

"The moment I saw you,I just knew it," his caption began. "I realized that you are all that I have been searching for all my life. I love you today, I love you tomorrow and I will love you the same 10 years from now. Ima miss you baby girl #teamminnieforlife." Slickbeatz ended his caption by urging everyone to pray for Ross' mother, Tammie Jackson, as well as for him as he deals with this difficult loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slickbeatz/@hurryupandbuy220 (@slick_beatz220) on Apr 27, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

The news of Ross' passing was confirmed by her personal publicist, Liz Dixson. Dixson told PEOPLE that the Little Women: Atlanta star was gravely injured after the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m., as her publicist explained. Following the news of Ross' untimely death, fans and friends alike have taken to social media in order to express their sorrow over her passing. Ross' longtime co-star Amanda Salinas wrote a lengthy tribute to the late TV personality shortly after the news emerged.

"As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" Salinas wrote on Instagram, captioning a slideshow of photos of Ross. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever. I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."