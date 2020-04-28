Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, 'Little Women' Star, Dead: Lifetime Releases Statement

✖

Lifetime is "deeply saddened" following the tragic passing of Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross. In a statement released just hours after Ross' management confirmed her death Tuesday morning, the network on which Ross had starred since 2016 released a statement on Twitter reacting to her passing.

"Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved 'Ms. Minnie,'" the network wrote. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl. She will be dearly missed."



Ross, who was known by her co-stars and fans as "Ms. Minnie," died at around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital. Just 34-years-old, the reality star succumbed to injuries sustained just 24 hours prior when she was gravely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta.

News of Ross' death has sent shockwaves through the Lifetime and Little Women family. In the hours since confirmation of her passing, a number of fans and other Little Women stars have taken to social media to react, penning emotional tributes to the late star, who had quickly become a fan-favorite.

"As I'm writing this I'm in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever," Amanda Salinas wrote. "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt. You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."

"Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family. [LWATL] [Lifetime] [Ms. Minnie] [Gone too soon]," Little Women: LA star Tonya Banks wrote in her own tribute.

Ross' publicist, Liz Dixson, says the funeral arrangements have not yet been made, according to NBC News. She also confirmed that police are currently investigating the crash. Ross is survived by her mother, Tammy Jackson, and aunt and uncle, Veronica and John Deloney.