Jeff Probst Reveals He Competes in Ongoing 50th Season of ‘Survivor’

Survivor host Jeff Probst is getting in the mix on the landmark 50th season of Survivor.

The longtime host of the CBS competition show revealed that he has a special role in Survivor 50 during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after host Jimmy Fallon confirmed that he also has a small part in the season.

Survivor 50 includes new contributions from famous fans of the show, including Fallon, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, and Mr. Beast, with Eilish lending her name to an advantage during Wednesday’s season premiere.

“The theme of this season is ‘In The Hands of the Fans,’” Probst explained. “And in the back of my mind, I thought, ‘Man, there’s some really cool famous Survivor fans, I wonder if they want to be a part of it.’”

The host continued that when he last appeared on The Tonight Show, Fallon encouraged him to compete on the show, “And I said, ‘I will, if you will,’ and we shook on it. And that night is when I decided we should have a few celebrities.”

Fallon then asked if Probst had held up his end of the deal, prompting an initially coy response. “I mean, I am a man of my word,” Probst teased. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

An excited Fallon pressed, “Do you compete?” as Probst reiterated, “I’ll just leave it at that, it’s enough of a tease.” But the late-night host wasn’t giving up, exclaiming, “Jeff Probst competes in Survivor!”

It was then that Probst finally admitted, “Yeah, I do. It was only fitting that I have talked so much smack for so many years that I finally compete. And I’m not going to say how it went. I’ll just say, I have a lot of respect for the players.”

As Probst isn’t one of the 24 returning players competing on Survivor 50, fans are left to wonder how he’ll get involved with the game. The season first-look trailer, which dropped in December, gives one hint, as it shows Probst taking on one of the classic Survival endurance challenges, but it’s unclear how his participation will play into the game.

Survivor 50 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.