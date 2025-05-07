Latest on Status of MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ at Prime Video

Though no formal announcement has been made, evidence suggests Amazon‘s streaming platform is quietly preparing to expand its partnership with internet sensation Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, for additional installations of his record-breaking competition series. The digital content creator’s transition to mainstream entertainment appears poised to continue, according to industry sources familiar with the project’s development status.

Prime Video‘s parent company leadership has provided the strongest indication of the program’s future, with Deadline reporting that Amazon MGM Studios chief Mike Hopkins recently referenced plans for the series during an industry panel. “We’re going to do a couple more seasons of that, I think, soon,” Hopkins remarked while discussing the company’s successful ventures into creator-driven content during a presentation at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

This executive commentary aligns with information suggesting active recruitment of new participants is already underway for the next competition cycle. Sources informed Deadline that casting efforts have begun for a second season, with discussions potentially extending beyond just one additional installment. The publication notes that “there’s talk of a two-season order” currently in consideration by the streaming service.

The original series creator appears equally enthusiastic about expanding the franchise, having previously expressed openness to significant longevity for the format. During a conversation with Deadline’s Contenders TV, Donaldson suggested “another 10 seasons could happen,” though he diplomatically deferred to executive producer Sean Klitzner regarding specific renewal details. Klitzner similarly avoided direct confirmation while acknowledging the team possesses an “unlimited amount of good ideas,” according to Deadline.

Behind-the-scenes insights reveal that production efficiency improvements are anticipated for subsequent iterations. In supplementary content shared on the Colin and Samir YouTube channel, Donaldson expressed confidence that “Season 2 will be so much easier” than the inaugural effort. This commentary suggests not only that conceptual development for continuation is progressing but also that production logistics have been streamlined based on initial experience.

The streaming giant’s enthusiasm likely stems from exceptional viewership metrics achieved by the initial competition. The series shattered Prime Video records in January, becoming the platform’s most successful unscripted offering ever based on 25-day performance metrics. With approximately 50 million global viewers during this measurement period, the program ranked as 2024’s second most-watched new release, trailing only Amazon’s adaptation of the video game franchise Fallout, according to figures cited by Deadline.

Further evidence of forward momentum includes a dedicated website that currently allows interested potential contestants to register for application notifications regarding the next competitive cycle. While specific production timelines remain unconfirmed, based on the original season’s development period from the March 2024 announcement to the January 2025 premiere, a hypothetical second season could potentially target late 2025 or early 2026 distribution.

The competition format, which awarded an unprecedented $25 million in total prizes during its first iteration, including a record-setting $10,004,242 grand prize to winner Jeff Allen, appears positioned to maintain similar high-stakes incentives. Donaldson’s internet empire, which recently surpassed 244 million YouTube subscribers, continues providing him substantial resources for these attention-grabbing financial giveaways that have become his signature content approach across platforms.