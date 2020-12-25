Mina Starsiak Hawk: The Cutest Photos of the 'Good Bones' Star Alongside Her Family
HGTV personality, Mina Starsiak Hawk has found immense success with Good Bones as one of the network's most-watched shows. Joined by her mother, Karen Laine, the Indianapolis pair has been embraced by fans across the country and world as the home renovation mother-daughter duo has found a ton of success throughout its series.
But outside the show, Starsiak Hawk is a proud mother-of-two, recently giving birth to her second child, Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk, born Sept. 16, 2020. The 35-year-old revealed her pregnancy back in March, saying she is "incredibly lucky" to have another kid on the way. The couple already shares a 2-year-old son, Jack Richard. She recently revealed she and her husband Steve are also "done" having children, with the Hoosier admitting plans for a tummy tuck in the new year.
One of the last episodes of Good Bones Season 5 saw Starsiak Hawk telling her younger sibling, Tad, the news of her pregnancy. The scene saw her brother tearing up, admitting it had to do with her struggles with IVF, telling her that was the reason he was getting emotional, "No, that you could get pregnant, again," he responded.
With Starsiak Hawk in the spotlight both on the screen and away from cameras, here is a look at some of the reality star's best and sweetest Instagram photos, including the newest snaps of her baby girl!
Meet Charlie Hawk!
Proud papa, Steve
Jack's 2nd Birthday!
HAPPY 2nd BIRTHDAY Jack Richard Hawk. Jack has brought Mina and I a kind of joy that I didn’t know was out there. Jack has gotten us through some pretty dark days. I know Charlie will have an awesome big brother. Also, shout out to Mina Hawk for EVERYTHING you do for our family. Being pregnant for 10 months is a sacrifice that only women could do. Thank you. I love you.
Halloween with Charlie!
Jack and Charlie's Halloween 2020 Looks!
These two are the cutest little Halloween nuggets there ever could be 🤍
Mina's World
