'Good Bones': Mina Starsiak Hawk's Little Brother Tad Cries After She Reveals Second Pregnancy in Exclusive Clip

While Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband, Steve Hawk, this September, the Good Bones star kept her pregnancy relatively mum behind-the-scenes of the HGTV series she headlines with mom, Karen Laine. However, with her bump growing every day, the 35-year-old decides on Tuesday night's episode that now is the right time to share the news with little brother, Tad Starsiak. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com ahead of the all-new episode, Starsiak Hawk surprises him following her long-documented infertility struggles, and his reaction is an emotional one!

In the episode, "Cottage Collapse" airing Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, Starsiak Hawk, who has been battling infertility struggles and candidly revealed several heart-tugging moments on social media of her setbacks, breaks the news to her younger sibling after the two talk shop about their latest fixer-upper. After Tad reveals he is proud of his ideas for the home, Starsiak Hawk quips how she is "too tired to care" as he teases, "It's so much better when she's tired — things are so much easier."

As she watches his expression and cheery grin, she interjects: "I'm knocked up, so I'm going to be tired for a long time." Surprised, he turns to look at her with astonishment, asking, "Seriously?" Upon observing his reaction, Starsiak Hawk asks, "Are you going to cry?" to which her younger brother tears up and begins crying as goes in for a hug. Informing him how she is still "super early" at the time, "like six weeks," Tad replies he wasn't aware that could happen following her difficult IVF struggles. "You cry, or me be pregnant?" she jokes, smiling.

"No, that you could get pregnant again," he replies, awaiting her response as he wipes his tears from his face. Starsiak Hawk, sharply nods: "Yeah, no, me either. Don't know why. Absolutely no idea, but we have miracle number two under our belt now."

Starsiak Hawk announced her pregnancy this past March, telling PEOPLE she and her husband, whom she married in June 2016 and are already parents to 2-year-old, Jack Richard, are "incredibly lucky" with the second pregnancy. "Based on our experience with Jack, by month three of trying, I was like, 'This is not going to schedule. This isn't how it happened the first time. There's no reason it should be taking this long,'" she recalled to the publication.

The HGTV star reported in December of 2019 that her first round of IVF had failed, explaining how one of her embryos "did not get bigger" and was no longer "viable." Despite the setback, she and Steve decided to try again. "We wanted to try one more time," Starsiak Hawk said. "Then, I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

It was via the non-medicated round of intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is a less-invasive fertility treatment that the couple found their "Hail Mary" when positive test results were returned. "When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock," she said. "It doesn't feel real yet. But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears."

Good Bones airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.