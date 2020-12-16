'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Daughter Charlotte Will Be Her Last Child With Husband Steve

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed on Wednesday morning that she and her husband Steve Hawk will not be having any more children together. During a Q&A with fans on Instagram, the Good Bones star said that their two children so far are enough for them. After documenting her difficulties in birthing her daughter Charlotte, she also said she is "not testing fate."

Starsiak took fans' questions on Instagram Wednesday morning between videos of her wrangling her children and preparing for the holidays. She welcomed her son Jack Richard Hawk in August of 2018 and had Charlotte Drew this past September. Asked if "Charlie" would be her last, she wrote: "Yep. We're not testing fate. We've got two amazing nuggets. Mommas done and getting her tummy tuck and Steve's getting snipped."

The reality star included an image of a pair of scissors reading "snip snip" beneath this answer for comedic effect. Starsiak had previously been open with fans about her difficulty in conceiving Charlotte, whom she ended up having through in vitro fertilization. Another fan asked: "What made you decide to do IVF so soon after having Jack?"

"I'm a problem solver," Starsiak explained. "When we had been trying for 3/4 months I didn't want to wait years to see if there was a problem we could FIX. So we had Steve's swimmers checked, my eggs checked, had die pushed through my tubes to make sure they weren't clogged... When all was good except my egg count being super low, we didn't want to 'waste' any more eggs going through menstrual cycles or IUI's so we went straight to IVF. Price is obviously [an] issue for people if their insurance does cover it like ours did, but my thought is [to] take all those initial steps to make sure you're 'practicing' CAN actually lead to a baby."

Starsiak was already a beloved reality TV star and home decor expert, but these days she is becoming a fan-favorite Instagram mom as well. She shared frequent updates about life with her "little nuggets," from projects and activities to the simple day-to-day trials and tribulations.

Starsiak is also hard at work as always on home renovation projects for her company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc., and for her accompanying HGTV show, Good Bones. Earlier this summer, she also opened a home furnishings store called Two Chicks District Co. in Indianapolis, Indiana alongside sister Kelsy Gray, while their mother begins work on her own store, "Karen's Corner."

All of Good Bones is streaming now on Hulu. The series has been renewed for a sixth season, which is expected to premiere in the summer of 2021 on HGTV.