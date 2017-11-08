‘RHONJ’ Cast Members Melissa and Joe Gorga List Mansion for $3.5M

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members Melissa and Joe Gorga have put their mansion up for sale, and the 9,100-square-foot home can be yours for just $3.5 million, NJ.com reports.

According to property records, the couple bought the property, which sits in the affluent “Pond” section of Montville, for $950,000 in 2007. The home went on the market on Monday.

“My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house; Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up,” Melissa told People. “However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

‘Hollywood Hills glam’

The home sits on over two acres of land and has 16 rooms, including six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Jason Failla, of Century 21 The Crossing – Montville described the “celebrity estate” as “Hollywood Hills glam meets East Coast style.”

All the ammenities

The manse also features a recording studio, Hampton-style pool, movie theater, two-story library, gym, hair salon, wine boutique, custom lounge and billiards room.

Legal trouble

In 2014, the Gorgas moved to Franklin Lakes and became involved in a legal battle with the Montville home’s tenant, Kai Patterson, for nonpayment of rent. Patterson said Joe had failed to make promised repairs on the house, but moved out when the Gorgas sued him. The couple returned to the mansion with their three children, daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey.

