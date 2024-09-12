Mayim Bialik Teases Future on 'Jeopardy!'

After Mayim Bialik was fired from Jeopardy!, the Big Bang Theory alum could be eyeing a return. Bialik previously hosted the long-running game show along with Ken Jennings following Alex Trebek's passing. She announced last December that she would not be returning to Jeopardy!, which came after she had decided not to finish Season 39 to show solidarity with the writers during the WGA strike in May 2023.

Before Colin Jost was announced as the host of spinoff Pop Culture Jeopardy!, Bialik had reportedly shown interest. Now, she is teasing a potential return. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Bialik shared her thoughts on fan reactions to her hosting Jeopardy, revealing she "didn't read the comments, which I think is good advice in general." She continued, "And I think, essentially, that's all I can say about it. I didn't read the comments, and that's kind of an old practice of mine to try and maintain sanity. And also, I have a lot of respect for the Jeopardy! Fans because it's a real legacy. It's a real legacy fandom, so it's super important."

(Photo: Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

Since it seems like Bialik has no bad feelings towards Jeopardy! despite her being fired, could there be a chance that she'd return to the beloved game show? "I'm definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there," Bialik shared. "That is something that I got to change my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy! So, yeah, it's something I'm still very proud of. And yeah, we'll see what happens this season."

As of now, there's nothing indicating that Mayim Bialik will be returning to Jeopardy!, but it would surely be entertaining if she did. She could always host a different game show later down the line since there's always a new game show coming out. At least she still has some fond memories of Jeopardy! She didn't leave on the easiest terms, nor were people fond of her hosting, but as long as she's down to a return, that's all that matters. Fans will just have to wait and see if she will return, even if it's just to guest host or perhaps be a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy!