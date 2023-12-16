'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik Out as Host

Mayim Bialik is officially out as host of Jeopardy! The Big Bang Theory alum was first announced as the new host of the long-running game show in August 2021, on a rotating basis with Mike Richards and, soon after, Ken Jennings, following Alex Trebek's death. It was announced a year later that the two would stay on as permanent hosts. Bialik initially departed the series over the summer in solidarity with the writers during the strike. Jennings even took on her duties on Celebrity Jeopardy! Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to share news that she is officially done with hosting the syndicated program.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," Bialik began. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Rumors have been speculating about Bialik's exit for a few months now. In August, a new poster for Jeopardy! Season 39 was released, with Jennings front and center and Bialik nowhere to be found. At the time, Sony declined to comment on the lack of Bialik on the poster. It's unclear if this will be permanent or if there is a chance Bialik could return to Jeopardy! or any of its iterations in the future. For now, it sounds like her Jeopardy! hosting days are done.

The Jeopardy! announcement is just the latest bad news that Mayim Bialik has received this year. Earlier this year, her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat was canceled after three seasons. With any cancellation, there was always hope that it would find a new home elsewhere, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Now with Jeopardy!, there is always the hope that Bialik will return, whether as a host once again or as a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy!

For now, don't expect Bialik to return to Jeopardy! any time soon. She is working on a few projects, including a potential Blossom reboot, so at least fans will hopefully be able to look forward to that in the near future.