'RHOBH' Season 13, Episode 9 Recap: Dorit Questions Kyle's Relationship With Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards' marriage isn't the only relationship that seems to be imploding in front of our eyes on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit Kemsley can't help but question where she stands with her former bestie Kyle as she feels like she's being replaced by Morgan Wade – and it's leaving Dorit without a BFF when she probably could need one Yikes. Let's get into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Episode 9.

Dorit and Kyle have been close for almost a decade at this point, so she's understandably a bit shocked to hear that Kyle tattooed her own initial onto Morgan's arm. And I don't know what Dorit is implying here, but it's definitely going in the evidence pile for fans who think Morgan and Kyle are more than friends.

And Dorit does seem genuinely hurt by Kyle's relative disinterest in her lately. She says while Kyle and her used to go away together a couple of times a year, she's not even invited on Kyle's trips anymore. And while Sutton and Garcelle have gotten a ton of backlash for pointing out the changes in Kyle this season, Dorit sees them too.

Kyle doesn't agree that her relationship with Morgan is changing anything though, she pins the change in her relationship with Dorit on how she didn't support her when Kyle was going through the whole drama with Kathy Hilton last year.

And it's a bummer their friendship is on the rocks because Dorit could have used a friend at Crystal's Taco Tuesday. Not only does she get accused of trying to embarrass Sutton when she retells a story about her making out with her driver that we already were told on camera, she becomes the target of Name 'Em 2.0.

Dorit then says she feels like Garcelle is "attacking" her – not a great word choice – and can't seem to understand when Garcelle points out her privilege just getting to throw that accusation around. Like in 2023 Dorit? Instead of taking the L, Dorit pivots to Denise Richards and Erika to see if everything got cleared up after Kyle's weed party – and honestly someone throw her a life vest.

Funnily enough, the Erika/Denise fight popped off only when Dorit left – it all goes back to the threesome talk from SEASONS ago. Denise thinks Erika insinuated her 14-year-old daughter was having threesomes, but Erika says it's more than she knew what they were – and this hits a little below the belt.

That fight is gonna pop off for sure when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns after the holidays! Let us know your thoughts in the comments.