'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Blown Away by Mushroom's Performance
The Masked Singer fans were finally treated to performances from Group C, which includes Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Lips, and Squiggly Monster, on Wednesday night. And the competitors definitely didn't disappoint. In particular, fans were blown away by Mushroom, with Masked Singer viewers flocking to Twitter to share their own thoughts about their show-stopping performance.
Due to the fact that the World Series aired on Fox on Oct. 21, The Masked Singer was forced to take a week off. But, the show was back in full force on Wednesday night with some impressive performances to boot. The judges, and the viewers, were particularly shocked by the vocal abilities that the Mushroom displayed. The Mushroom performed a flawless rendition of Maxwell's "This Woman's Work." As a result, the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong — thought that there was a vocalist behind the fungi crooner. Their guesses ranged from Frank Ocean to Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino).
That's one powerful porto-fellow. 🤯 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/xcHRWFMPhn— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 29, 2020
On Twitter, fans were equally shocked by how well the Mushroom performed. Check out what some of the viewers are saying about their performance.
Blown Away
God dammit Mushroom. Just blowing me away like #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bfEucL8sQB— Vallata (@QuaqueNocte) October 29, 2020
Fans were thrown for a loop when the Mushroom busted out their impressive vocal chops. As this fan displayed, they were very much blown away by the performance.prevnext
Giving Props
Maxwell is the only one who can REALLY sing that song. But Mushroom really went for it and did not fail. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AXL5MeTxJF— Charis Pannell (@charis_pannell) October 29, 2020
Even though this fan wrote that only Maxwell can truly pull off "This Woman's Work," they had to give it to the Mushroom for going for it. As they even related, they definitely didn't fail.prevnext
Standing Ovation
The Mushroom can sang yes I said sang. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/8ckpZdMvzh— alendria704 (@alendria864) October 29, 2020
There's no denying that the Mushroom can really sing. This fan even wrote the performer took things a step further, as they can sang.prevnext
Stunning
I almost cried! Such a good performance. https://t.co/GebgKA3JQu— Meek Meek (@MzMika) October 29, 2020
Mushroom's performance was so good that it nearly brought tears to some fans' eyes. That pretty much says it all.prevnext
Flawless
Mushroom took my breath away #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/pUtmqHR0dP— KayMillz (@Khaleaaaaaa) October 29, 2020
More than a few fans were shocked by how well the Mushroom performed. For this fan, the performance even took their breath away.prevnext
Just Wow
Oh my god I am blown away #TheMaskedSinger— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) October 29, 2020
Clearly, fans were all about the Mushroom on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. Based on the reactions to their performance, there will definitely be a ton of fans rooting for them to take home the win.prevnext
Wedding Singer?
The mushroom can sing at my wedding tbh 😭😭 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/QmV1QLElYG— 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪 💋 (@lulshantii) October 29, 2020
Some fans were completely enamored with Mushroom's performance. In fact, one viewer even took to Twitter to jokingly ask them to sing at their wedding.prev