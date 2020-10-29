'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Blown Away by Mushroom's Performance

By Stephanie Downs

The Masked Singer fans were finally treated to performances from Group C, which includes Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Lips, and Squiggly Monster, on Wednesday night. And the competitors definitely didn't disappoint. In particular, fans were blown away by Mushroom, with Masked Singer viewers flocking to Twitter to share their own thoughts about their show-stopping performance.

Due to the fact that the World Series aired on Fox on Oct. 21, The Masked Singer was forced to take a week off. But, the show was back in full force on Wednesday night with some impressive performances to boot. The judges, and the viewers, were particularly shocked by the vocal abilities that the Mushroom displayed. The Mushroom performed a flawless rendition of Maxwell's "This Woman's Work." As a result, the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong — thought that there was a vocalist behind the fungi crooner. Their guesses ranged from Frank Ocean to Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino).

On Twitter, fans were equally shocked by how well the Mushroom performed. Check out what some of the viewers are saying about their performance.

Blown Away

Fans were thrown for a loop when the Mushroom busted out their impressive vocal chops. As this fan displayed, they were very much blown away by the performance. 

Giving Props

Even though this fan wrote that only Maxwell can truly pull off "This Woman's Work," they had to give it to the Mushroom for going for it. As they even related, they definitely didn't fail. 

Standing Ovation

There's no denying that the Mushroom can really sing. This fan even wrote the performer took things a step further, as they can sang

Stunning

Mushroom's performance was so good that it nearly brought tears to some fans' eyes. That pretty much says it all.

Flawless

More than a few fans were shocked by how well the Mushroom performed. For this fan, the performance even took their breath away. 

Just Wow

Clearly, fans were all about the Mushroom on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. Based on the reactions to their performance, there will definitely be a ton of fans rooting for them to take home the win. 

Wedding Singer?

Some fans were completely enamored with Mushroom's performance. In fact, one viewer even took to Twitter to jokingly ask them to sing at their wedding. 

