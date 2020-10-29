'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Blown Away by Mushroom's Performance

The Masked Singer fans were finally treated to performances from Group C, which includes Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Lips, and Squiggly Monster, on Wednesday night. And the competitors definitely didn't disappoint. In particular, fans were blown away by Mushroom, with Masked Singer viewers flocking to Twitter to share their own thoughts about their show-stopping performance.

Due to the fact that the World Series aired on Fox on Oct. 21, The Masked Singer was forced to take a week off. But, the show was back in full force on Wednesday night with some impressive performances to boot. The judges, and the viewers, were particularly shocked by the vocal abilities that the Mushroom displayed. The Mushroom performed a flawless rendition of Maxwell's "This Woman's Work." As a result, the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong — thought that there was a vocalist behind the fungi crooner. Their guesses ranged from Frank Ocean to Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino).

On Twitter, fans were equally shocked by how well the Mushroom performed. Check out what some of the viewers are saying about their performance.