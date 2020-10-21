'The Masked Singer' Not on Tonight, Fox Airing World Series Game 2 Instead

✖

Unfortunately, for fans of The Masked Singer, they'll have to wait a little bit longer to watch Group C debut. This week, The Masked Singer is not airing on Fox. Instead, the network will air World Series Game 2 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Masked Singer was set to finally introduce viewers to Group C, which includes Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, and Squiggly Monster. But, due to the fact that the World Series is airing on the network, fans won't be able to hear these masked celebrities sing their hearts out until Oct. 28 (if there is no Game 7 in the series). During the most recent episode of the singing competition, viewers were treated to performances from Group B — Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Seahorse, and Whatchamacallit. Ultimately, Baby Alien got the boot and later revealed that they were former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. Interestingly enough, none of the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — came close to identifying that it was the former professional athlete.

Apparently, Sanchez was not surprised that the judges were not able to figure out his identity. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the athlete explained that the clue packages that were connected to the Baby Alien were even hard for him to decode. "I obviously know it's me, but I still second-guessed it a couple times when I watched the clue package," Sanchez admitted. "I was like, "Wait, what?" Yeah, that was tough. And I think the accent totally threw everybody for a loop. They thought maybe [I was] Sacha Baron Cohen or something like that. I knew they wouldn't guess me."

Even though Sanchez isn't walking away with the Masked Singer trophy, he may just turn to a career in theater following his time on the show. "Listen, I would love that," the former Jets player said when asked whether he's interested in doing more theater work now. "I just saw firsthand what goes into creating a performance — the choreography, the costume design, the singing, and the repetition and time it takes to do it — so I just don't know with the broadcasting stuff if I would have the time to actually do that. But you know, I've always had respect for theater, and Broadway, and the way they can move and sing at the same time, but it takes so much time on task. And so I don't know if I could necessarily do that, but it sure was a great experience and [gave me] a deeper appreciation for the arts and for performers."