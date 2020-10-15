'The Masked Singer' Eliminates Baby Alien, and It’s a Former NFL QB

✖

On tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, group B — Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Seahorse, and Whatchamacallit — all returned to the stage. Although, for one member of the group, their return was short-lived, as the show had to say goodbye to one of the masked celebrities at the end of the episode. In the end, Baby Alien was eliminated and they were later revealed to have been former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

For group B's first outing, there wasn't even a legitimate elimination. As for the reason why, one of the masked contestants actually took matters into their own hands by revealing their own identity. Towards the end of the episode, Gremlin expressed their desire to take off their mask before the judges could even finish sharing their guesses regarding their identity. Ultimately, they took off their own mask, subsequently eliminated them from the competition, and revealed that they were Mickey Rourke.

Last week's episode of The Masked Singer, which aired on Oct. 7, viewers were, once again, shocked by the turn of events. Group A took to the stage once again, meaning that Popcorn, Sun, Giraffe, and the Snow Owls got another chance to show off their performing chops. Alas, like every other week, one of those individuals was eliminated at the end of the episode. The Giraffe was the one who got the boot, and later shared that it was Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green behind the mask.

Following his time on the show, Green opened up about what it was like being the Giraffe. According to the actor, the Giraffe costume wasn't the best when it came to performing, as he noted that it was a bit restrictive. He said, per E! News, "I'm not claustrophobic normally, but it was very restrictive. I remember in wardrobe fittings—because it's a really elaborate thing—you have an under-outfit that's just for if you're sweating. So it soaks up the sweat, and then you have the costume over it. It was a whole intricate thing." Even though he may have encountered some difficulties with his costume, Green said that he was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to go on The Masked Singer. The actor continued, "It was nice that I accomplished what I accomplished on the show, but at the point when they were like, 'Aww, Giraffe, you're going home,' I was like, 'Whew,' I think two songs were enough!' It kind of became like checking off the bucket list," he added. "You go, 'Good, I did that.' I went skydiving. I did The Masked Singer. I just have to do cage diving with great white sharks and I'm good."