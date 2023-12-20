'Married to Real Estate': Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson Taking on Bigger Projects With Higher Stakes in New Season (Exclusive)

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are taking on bigger and more ambitious projects than ever in the new season of Married to Real Estate, building their business empire as they hold things down at home with their three daughters. Ahead of the HGTV series' season premiere on Thursday, Dec. 28, Sherrod and Jackson opened up to PopCulture.com about the "evolution" and "incredible designs" fans will see over the next 12 episodes.

"We are doing even bigger projects," Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, teased of the episodes to come. "The stakes are higher." One of those higher-stakes projects includes Clark Atlanta University, which puts a "different spin" on the renovations people are used to seeing the couple take on. Jackson, an expert builder, agreed that he and his wife "went a different route" when it came to some of their home projects as well, teasing, "So there's no format basically is what I'm trying to say."

Fans will also get to see Sherrod and Jackson "evolve into [their] own space" as they finally open their own office for their real estate, renovation, design and home furnishings businesses under the Indigo Road Realty banner. "For the last two seasons, we've been trying to bring all of our businesses under one roof and we finally did it," the Property Virgins alum revealed. "You would think with a family that's working together, something like that would be organic and easy, but it was quite the opposite."

With Sherrod adding her own furniture and wallpaper line to her slate, the HGTV star has leaned on the support of her husband throughout the busy year. "Anytime she comes to me and says, 'I don't think so. I don't know how this is going to go,' I'm that reminder of, 'What do you mean? You got this, you've done this ... just go ahead and do it." Whether it's taking something off her plate or taking the kids for a couple of hours, Sherrod stays his wife's number one cheerleader.

"Whenever she has a vision, it always happens, right? It's just that extra little push. And then sometimes I have to just go and step back and say, 'You know what? You are driving me crazy. I'm going to go to my mother's and let you have your time,'" he teased, as Sherrod joked, "That's true. That's the real truth."

As a real estate power couple, Jackson and Sherrod say they're "learning something new" about everything from business to parenting to their own relationship every day. "The person that we met in the beginning of our relationship is totally different than who we are now," Jackson told PopCulture, "but together we continue to grow and make sure we grow in the same direction so that no one gets left behind." The new season of Married to Real Estate premieres on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.