HGTV's 'Battle on the Mountain' Gets Premiere Date, Get Exclusive First Look

Get ready for the ultimate alpine showdown with HGTV's new series Battle on the Mountain. PopCulture.com can exclusively announce the home design competition series will kick off Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET with a supersized two-hour premiere, raising the stakes to 13,000 feet above sea level for three of HGTV's biggest stars and their teams.

During the six-episode series, three skilled teams, coached by Rico León of Rico to the Rescue, Kim Myles of Design Star: Next Gen and Kim Wolfe of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, will face off to upgrade similar mountainside homes in Breckenridge, Colorado. Judged by an all-star roster of HGTV stars in weekly challenges, each team will work to add the most property value in hopes of clinching bragging rights and a $50,000 cash prize.

In the premiere episode, kitchen and dining room makeovers will set the tone for each mountaintop property's transformation. Judging the first challenge will be by popular HGTV home renovation couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from Down Home Fab, and they will award the challenge winners with a $3,000 cash prize.

As the season continues, the coaches will guide their teams as they take on the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces, transforming them from dilapidated to delightful. HGTV stars who will stop by to make their own assessments of the progress include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate, Jasmine Roth of Help! I Wrecked My House and Page Turner of Fix My Flip, as well as Battle on the Beach mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria. Cristy Lee of Steal This House also will present extraordinary challenges that test the stamina of the renovation teams.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive first look at the season, we meet Team Wolfe, comprised of married couple Amber and Trey Masciarelli of Bellaire, Ohio. Wolfe explains that the duo "organically got into house flipping recently" but they are "so hardworking" that they're sure to get things done. Team Rico is comprised of married couple David and Stephen St. Russell of Dorchester, Massachusetts, whom Rico describes as "yin and yang" as one is "a hypercreative architect" and the other is "great with time management and money management." On Team Myles, married couple Lymari and Tony Navarro of Bloomington, Indiana, will show off their skills, as they're an "amazing team" and "hardworking go-get-'em individuals."

Battle on the Mountain premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and will be available to stream the same day and time on Max.