'Married at First Sight' Star Haley Reveals the Truth About Connection With Jacob in Exclusive Reunion Sneak Peek

Haley Harris is coming clean about the connection — or lack thereof — she had with husband Jacob Harder in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Married at First Sight Season 12 reunion. While Haley and Jacob opted for divorce come Decision Day, it wasn't just trust issues that plagued their marriage, Haley reveals.

"Haley, I gotta keep it 100," host Kevin Frazier says at the start. "You and Jacob had that moment on your honeymoon in Vegas, and then after that, it was like there's no connection, there's nothing going on. Save this man's reputation a little bit, 'cause it seems like that moment that y'all connected, you didn't connect and that there was no fire and no heat."

Haley confirms they didn't manage to connect. "I came in wanting this to work obviously and I felt like I was exhausting all of my options," she explains. "I was trying to find an emotional connection, I was trying to find a physical connection, and my last straw was the physical connection. When that didn't work, I was like, 'Alright, where do we go from here?'" While Frazier notes that from a fan's standpoint, it looked like their physical connection was "horrible," Haley pauses before responding with a laugh, "No comment. Yeah, I think maybe, maybe I just don't talk about it, 'cause it's nowhere good."

When fellow MAFS Season 12 bride Clara chimes in she thought both Haley and Jacob would have thrived with other people in the marriage experiment, Briana adds everyone thought from the start "they were blatantly two different people." Haley agrees, "Polar opposites. Couldn't be more opposite."

She continues of the problems in her short-lived marriage, "What frustrated me during the entire process is that everything relied so heavily on me. I had to make every move first." Briana adds she wasn't "surprised" the two ended up splitting at the end of their experiment but thought having "constant communication" seemed to be their downfall.

As for where the two former newlyweds stand today? Things aren't looking great for a possible future friendship as Haley admits she hasn't seen Jacob since Decision Day. "Any communication?" Frazier asks, to which she responds, "No. He blocked me on everything. So I think he doesn't like me very much." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.