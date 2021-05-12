'Married at First Sight': Erik Makes Decision Day Confession About Virginia in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

It's time for Erik and Virginia to make the ultimate decision about their marriage, and the Married at First Sight groom is "quite nervous" when it comes to what path his wife is going to choose. In an exclusive PopCulture preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Erik and Virginia sit down with the experts before sharing their decision as to whether they'll continue on with their marriage or choose to get a divorce.

Asked about his nervous demeanor by Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Erik answers, "It's just, you know, I can't say 100% that I know what her answer is going to be today." Pointing out that Virginia has "walls up" in their relationship still, Erik admits there's a "level of love" for one another the two can agree on, but that they hadn't reached the "maximum level" where Virginia has let him into her life fully. "I know I'm not her number one person right now," Erik shares. "I know that. I know."

Dr. Viviana Coles asks who that person is for Virginia, to which Erik responds it would be her friend group. "I want to be that person though," he assures. Virginia explains of her guarded response to her husband, "It's been hard for me letting someone be that person, you know, part of it stems from just being so independent and so single and whatnot, the last five years." She continues that while she wants to need Erik, she has "definitely" not let her guard down yet with him.

Coles asks, "Is that one of the reasons that you wouldn't stay together?" to which Erik responds, "Your spouse has to be your number one person no matter what. And she is it, she is my number one, my best friend, the person I will always be there for. I just want that in return."

Erik and Virginia have had a roller-coaster relationship since they first were paired by the experts, with Virginia explaining in an April 28 episode that there was a noticeable "regression" in their relationship after a few weeks of "fighting a lot." She told her friends, "For me, it's like, I want him to come out and have fun with me, and if he's not going to, then I want him to be OK with me going out without him. And that's where our not amazing communication skills [have] come into play because we're not good at communicating that to each other." Don't miss Decision Day on Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.