'Married at First Sight': 'Uncomfortable' Date Has Vincent and Briana Nervous for Different Reasons in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Briana Morris and Vincent Morales aren't on the same page when it comes to their adventurous side, and it's causing the new bride a little bit of anxiety when it comes to their future together. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Vincent is less-than-thrilled to learn his wife has planned a romantic horseback riding session for them on their pre-Decision Day marriage retreat.

"I'm excited about horseback riding. Are you?" Bri asks her husband as the two relax in bed, to which he candidly answers, "Uh...no." He explains that he doesn't "trust" horses and other large animals, adding, "I'm just afraid of, like, falling off of it or, like the horse goes out of control. I just think about the worst thing that could happen."

It's more than a little bit of a bummer for Briana, who admits to the cameras, "I want us to be able to do adventurous things together — travel together. So it's a disappointment that Vincent doesn't want to go horseback riding." Assuring herself that her husband will be "alright" despite his initial fear, Briana apologizes for picking the activity without first consulting him, explaining she only meant to choose a new thing for them to experience together.

"I thought it would be something fun for us to do," she tells him. "I was like, 'Oh horseback riding!' I was thinking something active." Looking back on their disastrous dance lesson together, though, Briana remembers just how "uncomfortable" her husband gets "looking out of place." Dr. Viviana Coles gave insight into Vincent 23 days prior, telling him in counseling, "You're trying to be smooth and impress your wife because you really like her, and you want her to like you. And when life gets in the way, you freak out."

Briana shares that in her life experience, it's good to be "uncomfortable," which is part of why she signed up to be married to a stranger. "I try to make the best out of every situation even if I'm uncomfortable," she explains. Vincent, meanwhile, looks at the alternate version of this scenario where the two would get to go ATVing on the beach, joking that "would've been fun." He adds of what's to come with the horses, "All jokes aside. I'm gonna try, but I really don't know how I'm going to react once I get in front of that. ... I am telling you right now, I don't know how comfortable I'm gonna be." Will Vincent be able to put his nerves aside to embrace his wife's sense of adventure? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.