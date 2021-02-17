'Married at First Sight' Couple Clara and Ryan Fear They're Not a Good Match After 'I Love You' Confession in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Clara and Ryan aren't sure what the future holds for them after the Married at First Sight couple learns they differ wildly when it comes to saying those three little words that can change a relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the newlyweds sit down to discuss their past relationships and learn they've been doing things very differently over the years.

Asked what kind of men she had dated in the past, Clara quips she's always gone after "guys who didn't like me as much as I liked them." Having gone through a frat boy phase and then branching out as she got older, the new bride found herself in a serious three-year relationship with her ex that didn't exactly go as planned. "Then when we broke up, I was just sort of on the dating app thing," she continues to her husband, joking she was going on "really bad first date after really bad first date" before signing up to be matched by the MAFS experts. "But if you never put yourself out there, you never find love," she notes of her dating history, calling herself a "big, big L-word gal" who falls in love "all the time."

Clara adds to the camera that being married at first sight, she wants to find love with someone who is serious about finding true love. "I want to be with someone the rest of my life," she adds. "And I really could not have asked for a better match. I feel very blessed to have Ryan by my side."

That optimism starts to fade when Ryan explains his very different dating past. "I would say for me, I've never been in love with somebody," he admits to a surprised-looking Clara. "I feel like it gets thrown around very loosely sometimes, and I was just always taught that that should be a really, really uniquely reserved verb."

He then reveals that he has never told anyone he loves them in a romantic way, which Clara notes to the camera could be disastrous for their marriage. "Not a good combination," she says. "The girl who's always in love and the guy who's never said he loves anyone. Yeah. That sucks." Will Clara and Ryan be able to meet in the middle when it comes to their love languages? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.