'Married at First Sight' Renewed for Six More Seasons

Many, many more couples are about to get married at first sight. On Monday, Lifetime renewed the reality series Married at First Sight for another astonishing six seasons, keeping the show on the air through Season 17. Lifetime also ordered the new spin-off Married at First Sight: Unmatchables and recently picked up the spin-off Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

Married at First Sight began on FYI in 2014 before moving to Lifetime in 2017. The show is based on a Danish series and features couples who get married after their first meetings, then live together for eight weeks after their honeymoon before deciding to stay married or get divorced. Season 11 launched on July 15 and has averaged 1.7 million total viewers in Live+4 ratings, reports Deadline. Its audience gets bigger each week, and is doing 12% better than Season 9 and is even with Season 10.

In Unmatchables, people who tried out for Married at First Sight in the past will get a second chance with the help of Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles. They will help two singles who have were not matched before and put them through personal and physical transformations before they are introduced to each other. Gena McCarthy, EVP Development and Programming Lifetime Unscripted, called the new series an "exciting" addition to the Married at First Sight universe. "Each season we see so many amazing, complex, and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can’t match everyone," McCarthy added.

Unmathachles is the eighth Married at First Sight spinoff, following The First Year, Married Life, Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Honeymoon Island, Happily Ever After, Couples' Cam and Australia. A new season of Couples' Cam is now airing on Lifetime. This series brought back several of the past fan-favorite couples: Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg.

There have been several successful Married at First Sight pairings. Last week, Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta, who appeared on Season 5, Happily Ever After and Couples' Cam, announced they are expecting their second child. Their first, Mila Rose, was born in January 2019. The couple has been struggling to have a second child for almost a year. "I’m sharing all of this because it is too hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn’t say anything at all," Petta said on Couples' Cam. "We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."