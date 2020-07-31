✖

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta are expanding their family! The Married at First Sight stars, who welcomed daughter Mila Rose in January 2019, announced Thursday that Petta was pregnant, opening up about their "very difficult" pregnancy journey in a statement to PopCulture.com. "We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," she gushed.

"I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here," she explained. "I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy but unfortunately that has not been the case." Petta said she has been experiencing "a lot of spotting and bleeding" over the last 10 days, and although several ultrasounds have assured that the baby is still healthy, the bleeding currently has no explanation. "From what I am told some women just bleed and everything turns out fine," she continued. "We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

(Photo: Brittany Lynn Studios )

Petta admits she would have normally kept the pregnancy private until her second trimester, but shared the news with D'Amico during Thursday night's episode of Couples' Cam. "It feels very weird for me to be announcing this pregnancy at a time of such uncertainty," the expectant mother said, adding that the segment with her pregnancy reveal was filmed about eight weeks prior. "I’m sharing all of this because it is too hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn’t say anything at all," she concluded. "We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."

D'Amico added in his own statement that while the couple has been "struggling" with their journey to have another child for about a year, this time around simply proves "that no path to pregnancy is the same." Mila will be a great big sister, he said, which he can tell by the "loving and caring" way she plays with her baby dolls. "The big question now is Boy or Girl?" he asked. While either sex would be fine with him, D'Amico admitted having a little boy would be "great to mix things up a bit." He ended with a sweet sentiment for his unborn child, gushing, "I can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy! Daddy loves you already!".