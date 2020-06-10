'Married at First Sight' Star Kristine Quarantine Pranks Husband Keith in Exclusive 'Couples' Cam' Clip

✖

Kristine Killingsworth is giving husband Keith Dewar quite the quarantine scare! As the Married at First couple finds new ways to entertain themselves while quarantining, Kristine is seeing just how far she can push her husband with a prank surrounding online gambling in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam.

Coming home to find his wife deeply engrossed in her phone, Keith is wary right off the bat to hear she has been playing "a little online poker game." He asks her, "You didn't sign up with your credit card or anything?" and is clearly taken aback when Kristine responds that she had added her credit card info into the app. "I feel like it's only for when you win stuff," she tells a horrified Keith, telling the camera later, "I am just messing with Keith, I'm not playing for real money."

Before she uncovers her prank, however, Keith is shaken trying to convince his wife that she has been gambling away their money, despite her continued insistence that everything is fine "Are you serious? You've been using like real money?" he asks Kristine, who responds, "It says I'm like down like 50 bucks." Keith, panicked, then declares Kristine is "done" playing the game, but the clip comes to an end before she reveals that the whole situation has been a big prank. Fans will have to tune in to see how he reacts to being taken for a ride.

Other couples featured on Couples' Cam are Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg. "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended," said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. She added that while the network might have had to "pivot" due to the coronavirus, they hoped people would be "thrilled" at the new series.

For more from Keith, Kristine and all your other favorite Married at First Sight pairs — Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight stars from PopCulture, click here.