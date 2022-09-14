'Married at First Sight': Krysten Is Done 'Walking on Eggshells' for Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Krysten is done working overtime to make her marriage with Mitch work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds sit down with Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss their marital issues when Krysten reveals she's hit a breaking point.

"I was trying to overcompensate. I wanted to be the best wife I could be to not give him any reason to continue to feel the way he was feeling," Krysten tells Schwartz of her behavior in the days after Mitch first confessed to her on their honeymoon that he wasn't attracted to her. "I like Mitch. We have fun together. I think he's a good person."

She continues, "I think my issue is that I really, really wanted to make him happy, and I lost a little bit of myself in that. And I, to be honest with you, I don't wanna do it anymore. I am just done with walking on eggshells." The MAFS marriage expert agrees that Krysten shouldn't be walking on eggshells, but wants to differentiate that from being her own "good self" and "seeking to support the marriage."

"That's not a marriage. And it's not good for a marriage. It's not good for the individuals," she advises the couple. Asked what she needs in the relationship to feel supported, Krysten says she needs some solid answers to her questions: "Do you still feel the way that you felt day two of the honeymoon? Are you completely over that or do you still wish that you got a different wife?"

"That's my main question," she confesses. "The second question would be, I don't necessarily like need, 'I'm in love with you,' but I do need, like, 'I could, I could fall in love with you.'" When Pepper points out there's "a lot of demand" in that question for "a guy who doesn't do well with demands," Krysten fires back, "Well, he shouldn't have gotten married."

Pepper is holding out hope for the couple, however. "I think he can be a good husband, but you have to figure out each other's language and each other's feelings and see the feeling underneath the question," she tells the two. "[Krysten], you're good at being directive, but that's not showing your feelings. You're not telling him what to do. You're saying what you need. 'I need some show of affection. I wanna know that I make you happy sometimes. I need to hear it.' And I think that when somebody says their true feelings that you're more likely to get the response you want from him." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.