'Married at First Sight': Binh's Friends Urge Morgan to 'Forgive and Forget' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Morgan and Binh have a lot to move past if they want their marriage to last, and Binh's friends are urging his new bride to "forgive and forget" in order to make things work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Morgan and Binh meet up with each other's friends to share where they are in their relationship following their disastrous honeymoon.

Morgan recounts to Binh's friends Kyle and Michael the awkward encounter she and Binh had over her Bachelor's degree, in which he accused her of lying about being a nurse, despite her continuing education occurring amid an active nursing career. "So during the same conversation, he also said, 'I pinky promise we're not gonna talk about finances or family on the honeymoon. We'll talk about it when we get back.' I said, 'OK, great,'" she recalls. "So next day, instantly he goes, 'Your finances are a red flag to me.' And he goes, 'Your family's a red flag. You're not trying hard enough to have certain relationships.' And I go, 'What?' Completely thrown off guard."

Michael defends his friend, saying he doesn't think there are "bad intentions" behind Binh's behavior, and while Morgan agrees her husband isn't a "bad person," she is growing tired of intention talk: "He keeps saying that like, 'Oh my intentions.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but your actions.'" Binh agrees in his conversation with Morgan's friend that he "overreacted" and was "judgemental" but says he already apologized to her and her family for his behavior.



"Everybody and their baby mama got an apology from me," he says. "And I'm trying to be understanding. I'm trying to make amends. I'm trying to make it work, and I'm trying to move on. I buy her flowers randomly. I bought her favorite chicken sausage from the grocery store she likes and she doesn't see the effort." Morgan's friend points out, "With Morgan, like takes her a lot longer to forgive. If you're constantly apologizing to her she's just like, 'Well, oh he just keeps apologizing, and apologizing,' and then it starts losing its meaning."

Binh, on the other hand, says he's "quick to forgive" and is struggling with Morgan not moving on at the same speed he does. In a similar vein, Michael asks Morgan, "Are you gonna just hold this over him 'til he dies? Like you gotta understand, you guys are just learning each other's moods [and] everything like that." Morgan answers, "I said this before coming into this whole process like, 'When you hurt me – when you burn me – I'm done.'"

"So this is a whole new situation for me, where Binh has hurt me very deeply and I'm trying to work through it but I've never done this before. I've never through a deep hurt before with someone," she continues. Michael throws out there, "If Binh walked through the door right now and I said, 'Bro, is she a nurse or not?' Like, what do you think he would say?" to which Morgan agrees he would answer in the affirmative. "Okay, so like you gotta just forgive and forget," Michael urges her. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.