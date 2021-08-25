'Married at First Sight': Jamie Otis Checks in on Season 12 Ladies in 'Couples Cam' Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Jamie Otis-Hehner is reuniting with the Married at First Sight Season 12 ladies as they look back on their shared experiences searching for love on the Lifetime show. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Couples Cam, Jamie gets the scoop on what Paige Banks, Haley Harris, and Briana Myles have been up to since Decision Day.

Starting with Briana, who was the only Season 12 star to stay married come Decision Day, Jamie asks how 10 months of married life have been treating her and husband Vincent Morales. "We're traveling. We're doing it up," she answers, joking that she's trying to channel Haley, who is on a "different continent every day."

As for Paige, who had a difficult split with Chris Williams during her season, she's doing "great" and working in real estate. "You know, one big takeaway is since I didn't get love, I definitely got a lot of lessons," she explains. "I learned a great deal about myself and my tolerance level. Identifying things more early on and you know, not just doing things for the sake of men."

Briana admits to the camera that watching Paige's brief marriage was "very hard," with a flashback showing the moment Chris admitted he wasn't "fully" attracted to her. A tearful Paige at the time confessed, "I am so confused. I've never been with a man who wants to have sex multiple times that didn't desire me." But despite that dark moment, Briana notes her friend "lived through it" and is "thriving." Briana adds, "She definitely came out a winner." Jamie jokes there should be something like an "ex-wives club" for scorned MAFS alum, and Paige admits she did walk away with "a lot of great friendships" that made the experience worthwhile. Jamie responds, "No one's coming to get married trying to get a good friend, but you've got to look at the silver lining."

When Jamie and husband Doug Hehner were paired on Season 1 of Married at First Sight, the experiment was still in its early stages, but the two remain married to this day. She explains to the camera, "I really believe that everybody who signs up to be married at first sight has some sort of an idea of what they're hoping for out of this marriage. And of course, everyone hopes to be together at the end. And it's just heartbreaking to know that that's not the ending for some."

For now, Paige and Haley, who split from husband Jacob Harder after a tumultuous marriage, are staying away from romance. "No time limit or pressure for relationships," Haley says when asked about romantic prospects. "it'll happen when it happens." Paige agrees, "There's something out there." Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.