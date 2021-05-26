'Married at First Sight': Jacob and Haley Have Awkward Reunion Following Decision Day Split in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

There's clearly no love lost between Married at First Sight's Haley Harris and her ex-husband Jacob Harder. The two come face-to-face for the first time since they chose to split on Decision Day in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new Season 12 reunion, and there's clearly tension over what caused the break in their relationship.

Host Kevin Frazier begins the former couple's interview by bringing up MAFS couple Doug and Jamie Otis, who struggled at the beginning of their relationship to find a connection but worked hard to build that bond and now have "a house full of kids" and a loving marriage. "Why didn't you dig in and really work hard to make this marriage work?" Frazier probes the pair.

Jacob insists he did do his best, saying that while he wanted his Married at First Sight experience to be a positive one, Haley was "constantly disrespecting" him. Haley chimes in angrily, "Disrespecting. That's funny," to which her ex fires back, "It was! My entire experience with you was disrespectful. ... I was always the last person to find out what you were doing. It's like all these types of things that if I were to do that to you, you would feel insulted."

Haley responds, "I actually wouldn't, but you—," before Jacob interrupts, "You would." Haley rebuts, "Here's the problem that really annoys the f— out of me is that you always think that you know what I'm thinking or what I'm going to say." While Jacob denies acting that way, Haley points out that he just did what she was complaining about when talking about disrespect in their relationship.

"You just said that. You just said it," Haley tells him angrily. "You go, 'If the roles were reversed, you would feel this way.' You don't know me, and you don't know how I would feel." At this point, Jacob shoots back, "If you don't like me, fine. Just say that and be honest and that's what it was."

Breaking into the fracas, Frazier asks Jacob if at any point he tried to "romance" Haley during their marriage, to which he answers he "couldn't." As Haley repeats his answer in disbelief, Frazier jumps in again to follow up, "You couldn't because she wouldn't let you?" Jacob replies, "She despised me. I'm telling you she did not want me around her." Don't miss Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.