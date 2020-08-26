'Married at First Sight': Newlyweds Woody and Amani Make Intimate Confession in Exclusive Preview

✖

Things between Married at First Sight couple Woody and Amani are going hot and heavy, the newlyweds admit to Pastor Cal Roberson in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show. Despite being just weeks into knowing one another after meeting for the first time at the altar, the couple had instant chemistry and attraction, they admit during a meeting with Roberson in the preview clip.

"For me, yes, I was physically attracted to you from the first time I seen you, but I don't think that was the attraction that made me want to be around you," Woody tells Amani when asked by Roberson about his feelings for his new wife. "I think the fact that you were completely brutally honest, that is what drew me, because most times, you know, from a woman's perspective, I don't think they say most of the time what they want. And for me, that is something that I absolutely need in a wife." Amani responds, "I like that I can be honest about what I'm interested in and you not get scared of, you know, whatever I'm saying or you want to adjust to whatever I need and want, so I appreciate that."

Roberson then cuts to the chase, noting that while it's "obvious" the two are attracted each other, he was curious about their "intimacy." Asked if they had had sex yet, Woody simply wiggles his eyebrows, earning a playful, "Don't do that eyebrow," from his wife. The two then answer in unison that yes, they had been intimate, earning a follow-up question from Roberson about their use of protection.

After a minute of silence, Amani answers with a chastened laugh, "We haven't every time. That's not good." Roberson also breaks out in laughter, responding, "No girl!" and telling her to "say something" before they end up pregnant just weeks into knowing each other.

Amani and Woody have been fan favorites since the start, with the couple's clear chemistry taking them through the honeymoon stage with ease. Woody has admitted to having a bit of a playboy past, calling his 20s his "f—boy years," but any fears about his sincerity were extinguished at how ardently he has pursued his new wife. Amani hasn't had the same prolific dating history, but admitted she was put off finding love on her own after discovering her last partner was already married. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.