‘Married at First Sight’: Allen Gives Surprising Update on His Dating Life in Exclusive Reunion Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight Season 18 star Allen has found love again following the disastrous end of his marriage to Madison.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Allen reveals he reconnected with a familiar face from his past after learning that Madison had been stepping out on her marriage with fellow Season 18 contestant David.

Reunion host Kevin Frazier is first to bring up Allen’s new romance in the preview, turning to Allen and saying, “Now let’s talk about you. You’re dating.” Allen then reveals that his current girlfriend is actually someone he had met via a matchmaker before Married at First Sight.

“Actually, the day before my wedding [to Madison], she called [and] was like, ‘Hey, I think I’m ready to go on a second date,’” Allen recalls. “And I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m getting married!’”

As the rest of the Season 18 cast remarks on the “bad timing” of her call, Allen reveals that things eventually worked out for them when his marriage to Madison ended. “Timing was really weird, but somehow we stayed in contact,” he says. “After everything transpired … we found the timing. And it’s worked so far. [I’ve] got a smile.”

Allen’s happy ending comes after a less positive end to his marriage. Madison and David, however, announced during the March 4 episode of Married at First Sight that what started as an affair has turned into a true love connection.

David and his new girlfriend (Lifetime)

“David and I are being very intentional with each other and setting boundaries and being vulnerable and honest,” Madison told her co-stars. “He’s making me feel really special.” David agreed, “You can’t fight fate. It’s in the past now. I just want to continue moving forward with you and being honest with you and building that friendship and that foundation. Here we are.”

In a confessional, Madison said she felt like she “won the lottery” with David. “We all deserve happiness and I hope that people see the true genuine connection that David and I have is something some people spend their whole lives looking for,” she insisted. “I’m ready for this. I want a partner. I want David, and he wants me back so we’re doing the damn thing.”

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.