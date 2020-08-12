'Married at First Sight' Couple Christina and Henry Try to Bond on Their Honeymoon in Exclusive Clip

✖

Married at First Sight couple Christina and Henry are diving head-first into adventure together as they begin getting to know one another on their honeymoon after meeting at their wedding. In a PopCulture.com sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two take on kayaking together, but it appears their communication skills might need a little work.

Being helped onto the kayaks, Henry offers to take the back seat, which will control most of the steering, despite never having kayaked before. Christina, a flight attendant, seems to hint at her husband's less adventurous life experiences than hers in a private moment with the camera, quipping, "You know, it's Henry's first time kayaking, first time out of the country, first passport stamp. I mean really the list could go on and on and on and on and on and on and on."

Henry didn't hesitate to take charge in the water, however, even scolding his new bride for turning around not focusing on where they were going, which eventually led to a minor collision with a rock. "Kayaking was a blast," Henry tells the camera after. "She helped out for a little bit. Honestly she was kind of messing things up. So I decided to take the lead, and I thought it would be nice for her to just relax and enjoy it a little bit."

Both Christina and Henry were admittedly nervous during their wedding ceremony. Still, Christina insisted in the July 29 episode that she was "excited and ready to just jump right in" to her marriage. Coined "The Princess Bride" by the experts during the Matchmaking Special last month, Christina was looking for help finding the love of her life after spending time as a single woman following a string of bad relationships, including the end of one lasting five years. On the other side of the altar, Henry was coined "The Reserved Gentleman," who had struggled to find a compatible partner on dating apps and through friends in part due to his shy nature. With both Christina and Henry being kind-hearted and looking for love, will they be able to build a bond that will turn into a lifelong partnership? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.