'Married at First Sight' Bride Christina Gets Emotional Ahead of Wedding to Groom She's Never Met in Exclusive Clip

✖

The Married at First Sight journey is starting off on an emotional note for bride Christina, who is preparing to walk down the aisle to meet husband Henry for the first time after being matched by the relationship experts. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of the new, New Orleans-based season of the Lifetime reality show, premiering Wednesday, July 15, Christina goes wedding dress shopping with mom Jacquie and grandmother Toni, who have their own reservations about the relationship experiment.

"I'm concerned 'cause they'll have to have some type of initial attraction to each other," Jacquie says as her daughter busies herself in the dressing room. "But I know that to grow in love, it's gonna take time." Toni responds of her granddaughter, "She's patient," before pausing and adding with a laugh, "most of the time."

All doubtful talk ceases, however, when Christina enters the showing room in a stunning gown featuring a lace illusion top and dramatic train. Toni is struck from the moment the bride-to-be enters the room, exclaiming, "Oh, that is gorgeous! ...I love that." Christina agrees, gushing, "Yeah, I know, I really like it a lot. This is it. ...Like 100 percent." Jacquie agrees, "It's so pretty," as Christina admits she thinks she found the perfect dress in which to meet her husband.

During last week's Matchmaking Special, Dr. Viviana Coles couldn't have been more happy to pair Christina and Henry, gushing over the potential in pairing the two kind-hearted people looking for love. Coles and her fellow experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson, coined Christina "The Princess Bride," and took into consideration her desire to settle down at 30 after a string of bad relationships in which she never even received a bouquet of flowers. Close with her single mom, Christina is looking for the perfect addition to her successful life as a flight attendant.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old clinical recruiter Henry was nicknamed "The Reserved Gentleman" by the experts, who hoped to find someone who would break him out of his shell and show his sweet nature. Even friend Kristin stopped by to vouch for his character to the experts, which left them feeling confident about their pairing.

Have the experts found a perfect match for Christina in Henry? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) debuts its brand new season July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.