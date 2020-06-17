'Married at First Sight' Season 11: Meet the Couples Looking for Love

Married at First Sight is taking a trip down to New Orleans for Season 11 as five new couples prepare to take the leap of faith and marry a complete stranger. Ahead of the brand new season of the hit Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), which premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET, PopCulture.com has a first look at the 10 people who put their heart in the hands of the experts in hopes of finding true love. Before the journey to Decision Day kicks off, Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson will give fans an inside look at how they paired the singles who applied for this season in the Wednesday, July 8 Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special, also airing at 8 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to meet the couples whose journeys will play out this season.

Amelia & Bennett (Photo: Mike Lirette Photography) Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, Virginia and is currently following in her mother's footsteps while completing her medical residency. Amelia subscribes to the belief that "you can fall in love with anyone-ish," and after witnessing her grandparents' successful arranged marriage, she thinks it is possible to learn to love someone. As a lover of social experiments, she thinks that Married at First Sight could be the perfect way to find her forever partner.

Amelia & Bennett She'll be walking down the aisle to Bennett, the 28-year-old artistic director of a theatre company. Having grown up in Montvale, New Jersey before moving down south, Bennett has been looking for his life partner for years. After a string of bad relationships, Bennett turned to Married at First Sight after being encouraged by the experts' past success with couples. Will this duo find what they're looking for in one another?

Amani & Woody (Photo: Mike Lirette Photography) Armani, 29, moved to New Orleans from Chicago to attend college, but settled down in the south as she pursues her dreams of working in the non-profit sector. Armani has plenty of big goals ahead, hoping to open her own non-profit working with young people, but is also serious about finding a life partner she can share her journey with and ultimately start a family.

Amani & Woody She's been paired by the experts with Woody, a 30-year-old teacher and coach who was born and raised in The Big Easy. Woody is looking for a partner he can share the love and kindness he learned from his mother and hopes the experts will find him a special someone that will appreciate all he has to offer. Will Woody and Armani find the other half of their power couple together?

Olivia & Brett (Photo: Julie Verlinden Photography) Olivia, 30 is a hard-working medical professional, moving to New Orleans after receiving her Master of Science in Nursing and working in clinics in Iowa in order to be closer to family in Bossier City. Now working in a comprehensive stroke center, Olivia is ready to dedicate the same time and effort she has put into her career into a relationship with her husband.

Olivia & Brett Brett is another hard-working Louisiana native who excels in his work in IT after recently becoming AWS Cloud Practitioner certified. Outside of work, Brett is looking for a marriage relationship, and believes that the historic precedent of arranged marriages seems promising when it comes to his Married at First Sight experience. Will he and Olivia be perfectly matched?

Christina & Henry (Photo: Lady Portrait & Wedding Photography) Christina is ready to get back into a relationship after the 30-year-old flight attendant has spent time alone following the recent end of a five-year relationship. Raised by a single mother in Houma, Christina never had a relationship with her biological father, and is looking to have a different outcome in her own life. Looking to the experts for guidance, Christina is ready to settle in and find her perfect match.

Christina & Henry Henry, 35, is an established clinical recruiter looking to settle down with his life partner, but has had trouble in the past finding someone with whom he's compatible. With dating apps proving disappointing and his friends and colleagues running out of blind dates, Henry is ready to give his love life over to the experts to find a woman with whom he can share his future.

Karen & Miles (Photo: Kinetic Content) Karen, 30, is a successful New Orleans consultant who has had trouble in the romance department. After five years being single, Karen is ready to get paired on Married at First Sight with the man she's convinced has been eluding her all these years.