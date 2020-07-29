'Married at First Sight' Bride Christina Gets the Pre-Wedding Jitters in Exclusive Clip

✖

Married at First Sight bride Christina is on the verge of freaking out as she prepares to walk down the aisle and meet husband Henry for the first time ever. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Christina and Henry both feel the jitters as they prepare to change their lives forever.

Standing with her bridesmaids as she waits for the cue to walk down the aisle, Christina brushes off her mother adjusting her train, shooing away her wedding party as the producer asks her to do one more diary cam confessional before the wedding. "I'm not moving from the spot, so y'all can go," she bristles, before turning to the camera. "So this is it. I'm about to get married. Can't wait. Done." Later, to another camera, she admits that she was feeling "a little nervous," but for the most part, "excited and ready to just jump right in."

"I just, I wanna do it. Like let's do," she continues, waiting for the music to start playing. "I'm so ready to be a wife. Let's do it. I'm so tired of answering questions. Let's just do it. I wanna meet them. I'm so ready. I mean, I don't know why I'm standing here." At the altar, Henry nervously chats with the officiant, telling her he hopes the wedding "just goes by really fast," although he's confident his bride will be "lovely." He jokes, "Just read through everything quick," breathing deeply as he pleads with God and murmurs, "It's about to get real."

During the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special earlier this month, the experts couldn't have been more excited to pair together who they coined "The Princess Bride" and "The Reserved Gentleman." Dr. Viviana Coles gushed that with both Christina and Henry known for their kind hearts, they would connect on a deeper level and fulfill needs in each other's love lives. For Christina, ready to settle down with someone who will show her love and consideration after a string of bad relationships, Henry could be the perfect match. And for Henry, who can be a bit shy by nature, Christina may be just what he needs to break out of his shell. So how will Christina and Henry's first meeting go down? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.