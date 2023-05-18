'Married at First Sight': Clint Talks Walking Away From His Marriage to Gina (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight star Clint may be leaving Season 16 a single man after the end of his marriage to wife Gina, but he "learned a lot" along the way. After he and Gina decided to split in Wednesday's Decision Day episode of Married at First Sight, Clint opened up to PopCulture.com about moving forward in his future relationships as well as his relationship with Gina.

Clint told PopCulture that having "walked away as friends" with Gina after struggling with attraction issues throughout their marriage, he has no regrets when it comes to their relationship. "Gina and I have talked about this before, and we always said, regardless of what our decision is, we would do this again with each other," he explained. "Because we've just learned so much in this process of what marriage looks like [and] getting ourselves out of our preconceived boxes of what we think our idealistic person looks like."

There's "a lot of give and take" when it comes to things Clint and Gina found were negotiable and non-negotiable in their relationship, and it all wrapped up into a valuable learning experience at the end of the day. "So yeah, I would definitely do it again," Clint noted. Looking to the future, lessons like "bringing that power of positivity" learned during his marriage to Gina will serve Clint well in new relationships moving forward.

"No matter how bad things are getting, if you can try to foster a better environment and not take things so personally ... it could be something else [where] they're just deflecting anger or frustration, and it's not necessarily geared towards you," Clint explained. "So that's something that I've really learned is just [to] take it with a grain of salt. Try to understand why the person's coming at you in that manner or that demeanor."

While Clint feels "fulfilled" in having gotten a better idea of what he's looking for in his next marriage, he is ultimately disappointed as to not find his forever love connection. "Ultimately, I was looking for love. I was looking for a marriage. I was looking for a wife, somebody to build a future and a family on, and with," he told PopCulture, adding, "So I think [the experiment] did fulfill some of those boxes, but on the other hand, no wife, no children, no future there." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.