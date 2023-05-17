'Married at First Sight': Chris and Nicole Reflect on 'Biggest Challenges' of Their Marriage in Exclusive Decision Day Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Chris and Nicole are looking back on some of their relationship's "biggest challenges" as they prepare to make the choice to stay together or get a divorce. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Decision Day episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds sit down with the Married at First Sight experts to unpack the ups and downs of their marriage.

When it comes to the biggest challenges Chris has seen in his marriage to Nicole, he points to the "appeasement stuff." He explains, "It kept coming up over and over, and it's like even after that, she stopped doing that, but then, she would just kind of question like, 'Are you happy? Like, is this great?' and I'm like having to keep talking about the same thing over and over again." He continues, "It's like, hey, if you have a problem with it, that's completely okay, but let's talk about it to a point where we can get it resolved and come to a common understanding and then move forward."

Nicole adds, "I think I would just point things out like, 'Hey, I don't know if this is an issue, but it could be. So, let's get to the bottom of it now.' But by doing that, I created issues where there weren't any because I would see something once like the appeasement and say like, 'I don't want a marriage where you're appeasing me all the time.'" Pointing that out "created more of an issue," however, "because then we kept talking about how it's not an issue but it could be, and if it is, it's not gonna be good," which made it spiral out of control. "I said to Chris, like, 'I don't wanna always have another issue with you,'" Nicole explains. "Like, I don't want you to be like, 'Oh, here Nicole goes again.'"

When it comes to what Chris and Nicole would want to see more of from one another if they did decide to move forward in their marriage, the duo is in agreement about continuing their self-love journies. "I would like to see you love yourself even more," Chris tells Nicole. "We're all our worst critic. We're all our hardest critic, but there's times where you're harder on yourself than you need to be. So honestly, just working on fully loving yourself and not being so hard on yourself as I think something that you can still work on."

Nicole echoes that she would love to see Chris "really follow through" on all of the things he wants to do for himself, like waking up earlier and heading to the gym. "I feel like you just get discouraged if you're not doing those things," she adds. "So kind of the same thing where you make yourself feel bad, but I would also like you to start doing more of those things because it does make you feel so good when you accomplish things you wanna do." Chris agrees, "I can definitely use the motivation at times, so I would fully agree with that." What will Chris and Nicole choose on Decision Day? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.