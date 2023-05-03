'Married at First Sight': Chris Confides in His Brother About Marriage to Nicole in Exclusive Sneak Peek

With Decision Day rapidly approaching, Married at First Sight newlywed Chris is bringing in his brother as he looks toward a possible future with wife Nicole. Chris confides in his brother about his relationship and what could be next for him and Nicole in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series.

"Obviously, [the] big day is coming up for me. Decision Day, it's coming really quick," Chris tells his brother. "It's kinda crazy that it's already almost here." Chris' brother notes how fast the whole process "flew by," as the reality personality confesses he's "real excited" to see how Decision Day goes for him and Nicole. "It's been a journey," he shares. "I feel really good about where me and Nicole are at. We get along really well. We've had little bumps here and there but nothing major."

Chris' brother observes that it seems like the couple has really come together to create an "understanding between each other" that will only "continue to develop," as Chris notes just how much the two complement one another. "I mean, you know, she does have kind of a bit of a more intense personality than I do," he says of his bride. "But we balance each other out. Like, when she gets kind of ahead of herself and going a mile a minute, I'm able to kind of re-center her, calm her down a little bit. Be like, 'Hey.' Give her a different perspective on stuff."

When it comes to things Nicole could do better at this stage, Chris points out that she is working on some personal things at the moment, but that he's there to support her all the way. "Before we said we loved each other, she was questioning our relationship in the aspect of, like, 'Well, you know, I'm going through some stuff. I'm resolving stuff and if you're not planning on being here through that to help let me know now,' kind of thing," he explains. "She's very self-critical of herself at times – like, her body image and stuff – and she doesn't need to be. So I always try to tell her how beautiful she is and things like that. So, she's working on that stuff but she's gotten better at it."

Chris' brother says it's "mind-blowing" to see how much things have changed for him in such a short period of time – and Chris definitely agrees. "Literally two months ago I was single, didn't even have a girlfriend and now I'm married and ... when looking into Decision Day, I'm just thinking, like, 'Can I see myself with this woman for the rest of my life? What is life after this process gonna look like? Is this what – the happiness is now, but will it last?'" he wonders. "If it doesn't, it would literally, it'd be heartbreaking, it really would because we've put in so much work and we've done so much together that I just, I don't know." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.