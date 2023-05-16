'Married at First Sight': Clint Opens up About His Mindset Heading Into Decision Day (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight star Clint Webb is opening up about where his head "truly was" heading into Decision Day with Gina Micheletti. Ahead of Wednesday's milestone episode of the Lifetime reality show's 16th season, Clint spoke candidly to PopCulture.com about his journey with Gina in an exclusive interview, from their attraction issues early on to exactly what he was thinking before making the choice to either stay in his marriage or get a divorce.

Watching his newlywed days with Gina back on Married at First Sight has been "wild," Clint admitted, especially as he looks back not only on his own marriage through the eyes of others but those of his fellow cast members. The account executive called the audience's ability to "catch on" to what was really happening in a relationship as "one of the most surprising things" about the whole experience. "I think the majority of the audience is very perceptive. They truly see things for what they are and how they happened," he said. "And I have to applaud people that are watching it, I think they've probably seen enough seasons that they see the typical of what happens or cues in a relationship of what direction it's going."

Gina and Clint struggled early on with attraction issues, which Clint called "very challenging," as that physical attraction is "one of the biggest aspects in you wanting to gravitate towards somebody or making that initial move" in a typical dating situation. "I took myself out of any preconceived expectations because we're marrying a complete stranger on TV. So I eliminated that idea out of my mind," he explained of his normal attitude towards dating. "I tried to get that completely out and shift that out of my focus and try something new, try a new mental space to put myself into, and then look at it through that lens. Because everything that I've done has not been successful to this point. ... I'm always open to unique, different things, and so that's the lens that I used to look at the relationship through."

Going into Decision Day, where he and Gina would be asked if they wanted to continue their marriage or split, Clint said he was "just really trying to digest everything that had happened" from the very start, asking himself, "Is this something that can be sustainable? Do we see a future here? Do we see something that we can even continue on after Decision Day, and have somewhat of a successful relationship or build upon it in any semblance?"

He continued, "So that's where my head truly was. It's just like, we've gone through a lot, especially early on – there were some real challenges with both of us, and just all the work that was put in and everything that we tried to do collectively and individually. What were those things that would keep us together or separate us?" Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.